    22:29, 28 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev: Russia is about to become a great country

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the opinion of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Russia has a potential to be a great power.

    "Speak about the Russian society, it is necessary to say that Russia is the biggest country of the world in terms of territory. Russia has the richest natural resources. Russia has talented, hardworking, patriotic people. Russia has overcome a lot of adversity on its way. And now Russia is getting up off its knees and is about to become a great country", Nursultan Nazarbayev told.

    According to Kazakhstan President it is time that the discussion of the reasons of the USSR collapse should be ended, and it is necessary to keep and strengthen the relations between the independent states on an equal basis.

