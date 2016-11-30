Nazarbayev’s archived documents issued in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - In Karaganda a book "He was Tempered by Genuine Fire..." about the labor and political activity of Nursultan Nazarbayev on the Karaganda land. The project is devoted to the 25th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan.

The publication was prepared by the scientists of the Karaganda State University and the regional Public Records Office. The book includes archive documents and materials about Nursultan Nazarbayev's activities in the Karaganda region during the period from 1960 to 1979.

"The collection consists of two parts. The first part includes documents of 1960-1979, the second part is a brief curriculum vitae of the party workers with who Nazarbayev worked. In total 93 documents have been published. The title is the citation of the words of honored worker of Kazakhstan Makhmut Akbiyevich Akbiyev about Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev, who was a colleague of the President during 1952 -to 1987 in the metallurgic field where the important stages of professional growth were spent", Kazinform was told in the University.



