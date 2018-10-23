Nazarbayev's book Age of Independence presented in London

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A presentation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's book Age of Independence translated into English was held at the Asia House in London, Kazinform has learnt from the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The presentation of the book was organized by the Fund of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Kazakh leader and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.



This spring, the book was presented in two Russian cities of Moscow and Saint Petersburg.



In London, the book was presented by Deputy Executive Director of the Fund Igor Rogov.



Attending the event were Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Erlan Idrissov, Co-President of Parliamentarians for Nuclear Non Proliferation and Disarmament Baroness Susan Miller, Chairman of the British-Kazakh Society Rupert Goodman, British MPs, public figures and reps of diplomatic corps.



