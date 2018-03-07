Nazarbayev's book presented in Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A book penned by President Nursultan Nazarbayev The Age of Independence was presented at the roundtable in Dushanbe organized by the Kazakh Embassy in the Republic of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy's press service.

The presentation was timed to 25 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan.



Ambassador Nurlan Seitimov gave an insight into the contents of the book, stressing that highlights major milestones in the construction of sovereign Kazakhstan since its early days until now. Kazakhstani diplomat drew attention of the participants to parts of the book dedicated to Kazakhstan's cooperation with Central Asian countries and bilateral relations with Tajikistan. He noted the relevance of those chapters in the context of the upcoming official visit of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to Astana.



Participants highly praised the role and place of the book in modern political science.



Hudoberdi Holiknazar, Director of the Center for Strategic Research under the President of Tajikistan, lauded President Nazarbayev's big role in the settlement of Inter-Tajik conflict and reminded that one of the rounds of the negotiations between the authorities and the opposition was held in Almaty.



Director of the Economics and Demography Institute of the Academy of Science of the Republic of Tajikistan Prof. Hodjimukhammad Umarov noted timeliness of President Nazarbayev's book and touched upon Kazakhstan's economic model of development that had been functioning since early 1990s till present day. He also expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan and its President for supporting Tajikistan economically during the early days of independence when the country went through hard times.



Former ambassador of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan Akbarsho Iskandarov told the participants about his tenure in Kazakhstan pointing out it coincided with the period of the second wave of modernization. He revealed Kazakhstan's approaches to regional interaction based on the example of cooperation between Astana and Dushanbe. The ex-envoy also commended Kazakhstan's constructive approach to cooperation with Central Asian countries.



In attendance at the roundtable were experts, intelligentsia, reps of mass media, the Presidential Administration of Tajikistan, businessmen, students and Kazakh diaspora in the country.