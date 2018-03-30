EN
    21:25, 30 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev's Era of Independence presented in Georgia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Georgia held a presentation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's book The Era of Independence at the country's National Academy of Sciences, the press service of Kazakh Foreign Office reports.

    The event was attended by members of the Academy, university professors, journalists, and students.

    Speaking at the event, president of the Georgian National Academy of Sciences, academician Giorgi Kvesitadze noted that Kazakhstan's President, who, he met three times, is in his opinion a major political figure, under whose leadership Kazakhstan is confidently overcoming global challenges. The expert praised Kazakhstan's model of interethnic accord which today is recognized worldwide.

    Gulmira Sultanali, Charge d'Affaires of Kazakhstan in Georgia, told the participants about Kazakhstan's latest achievements and drew their attention to the role and efforts of the Head of State as the initiator of strategic ideas and reforms, the architect of Kazakhstan's statehood and the revival of the nation and the country.

