Nazarbayev’s global initiatives: Eurasian integration is civilized entry to XXI century

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has made a historical contribution to promotion of the idea of the Eurasian integration. For the first time President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev voiced his ideas about the Eurasian Economic Union on March 29, 1994 during the lecture at the Moscow State University of M. Lomonossov.

"History gives us a chance to enter the XXI century in a civilized way. One of the methods, in our opinion, is implementation of the potential to get integrated within the Eurasian union which reflects the logic of development of the former Soviet Union and the will of the people of the former USSR for integration", - the President told.

On May 29, 2014, during the ceremony of signing the Eurasian Economic Union agreement in Astana, N. Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus united the economic potential for the wellbeing of our people. The President emphasized that was an economic union and did not affect independence of political sovereignty of the participating countries.

As envisioned by Nursultan Nazarbayev, the EEU is the union of the equal independent states in which national and state interests of everyone are implemented, and all cumulative potential is used. Therefore, at the request of Kazakhstan all non-economic categories of integration were excluded from the agreement.

It is important that is that the principle of consensus is observed at all levels of decision making within the EEU.

It is not by a chance that the capital of Kazakhstan was chosen as the venue of Agreement signing because it was Nursultan Nazarbayev who is the father of the idea to create the Eurasian union.

The EEU countries have huge deposits of natural resources - one fifth of the world's gas reserves and nearly 15 percent of oil. The geographical location of the countries allows to create transport logistic routes, not only of regional, but also global significance, which allows to connect with large-scale trade flows of Europe and Asia.

The fact that many countries aspire to create free trade zones within the EEU, whilst two Post-Soviet republics - Kyrgyzstan and Armenia - have already joined the union, confirms the viability of the Eurasian project of Nursultan Nazarbayev.