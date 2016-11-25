Nazarbayev’s global initiatives: Refusal from nuclear weapon contributed to global security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After declaring independence in December 2016 Kazakhstan became a state possessing the world's fourth biggest nuclear arsenal. Kazakhstan's First President Nursultan Nazarbayev demonstrated wisdom having refused from the temptation to be the leader of a nuclear power.

"I think that having refused from nuclear power Kazakhstan has helped the mankind to breathe freely. Can you imagine the amount of weapon in the country? Today I am the President. But there may come someone else. Therefore we made a carefully weighed decision to remove the rockets and replace the long range bomber aircrafts with military airplane and military equipment and sell the fuel contained in the warheads to receive money and investments", President Nazarbayev said to Japanese media during the recent visit to Japan.

With the help of the United States and Russia the last nuclear weapon was destroyed in the former Semipalatinsk testing ground on May 7, 1995. And on July 29, 2000 the last tunnel shaft was exploded.

Having refused from nuclear weapon Kazakhstan has become entitled to come forward with international peacemaking initiatives and obtained the guarantee of security from nuclear weapons and big trust of the world business community.

Due to this initiative the UN supported Kazakhstan's proposal to declare the 29th of August - the day when Nazarbayev signed the Decree of closing Semipalatinsk nuclear testing ground - the Day of international action against nuclear testing.

The International Nuclear Energy Agency made a decision to place the Bank of the low-enriched uranium in Kazakhstan. The peaceful, constructive policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan allowed to attract big foreign investments in the CIS which provided high rates of social and economic development of the country.