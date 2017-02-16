Nazarbayev's initiatives set example for post-Soviet space - Romanian FM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania Daulet Batrashev met with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Romania Teodor-Viorel Meleşcanu to discuss current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation development in the light of the celebration of 25 years of diplomatic relations on July 15, 2017.

Kazakh diplomat briefed the Romanian Foreign Minister on the democratic reforms conducted in Kazakhstan in the context of the constitutional reform on redistribution of powers between the branches of the government, main aspects of President Nazarbayev's state-of-the-nation address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness" and implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps".



The sides also touched upon Romania's participation in the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 as well as Kazakhstan's international initiatives, including multilateral cooperation in the wake of Kazakhstan's nonpermanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



Having praised Kazakhstan's foreign policy and, especially President Nursultan Nazarbayev's initiatives, Mr. Meleşcanu emphasized their relevance. Speaking of the constitutional reforms proposed by the Head of State, the Romanian minister noted that Nazarbayev's proposals are important not only for the Kazakh society but also demonstrate Kazakhstan's readiness to further democratization of the society.



Teodor-Viorel Meleşcanu lauded President Nazarbayev's prescience and relevance of his state-of-the-nation address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: global competitiveness" and added that Kazakhstan's model of economic development and dynamics of the political reforms in the country set the example for the entire post-Soviet space, especially for Central Asia.