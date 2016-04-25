Nazarbayev's Manifesto - explicit program of nuclear-free existence of humankind

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nazarbayev's article - Manifesto: The World. The 21st Century is an explicit program of nuclear-free existence of humankind, believes professor of the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aidar Abuov.

"In the era of globalization it is very important to ensure security of humankind's existence. The humankind has accumulated huge nuclear arsenal. In the article our President points out that with such amount of weapon one can completely eradicate humanity from the planet in a short period of time. What can we do today? First of all, the Head of State proposes an explicit program of nuclear-free existence - the 21st century without wars," professor Abuov said at a press briefing of the Central Communications Service in Astana on Monday.



According to him, President Nazarbayev stresses the necessity of investing more efforts in order to ensure peace in the 21st century.



Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed participants of the Nuclear Security Summit 2016 in Washington, DC on March 31 with the speech Manifesto: The World. The 21st Century.