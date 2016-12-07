“Nazarbayev’s Model” book presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the threshold of the 25th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan the analytical center of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has presented the book of a new format - "Nazarbayev's Model". The Known History in New Reading". The staff of the President's Office, public figures, politicians, experts, scientists, writers, students participated in the event.

The authors - Mahmoud Kassymbekov, Bakytzhan Temirbolat, Timur Shaymergenov - made an attempt to carry out management analysis of Kazakhstan's statehood construction in Kazakhstan from the initial point of counting.





"This book is about the formula of success of our young state. The authors of the book did not take the traditional historical and chronological way. We tried to explore the algorithm system of the management decisions of the President on practical examples, through infographics. The recipe of success of Kazakhstan is the result of implementation of own model of public administration which authors defined as "Nazarbayev's Model". This is a profound reflection exercise of the policy of Kazakhstan's leader in the language of the theory and practice of state management", - one of authors of the book, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Bakhytzhan Temirbolat said during the presentation.

In an interview to journalists the deputy director of the First President Library, who is also one of authors of the book Timur Shaymergenov emphasized: "We have tried to show in the book that through the decisions, actions, program the President managed to build such a system which has allowed to use the possibilities of the country and convert them into growth".





"Nazarbayev's Model" is:

- a new approach - only real facts, analytics and interpretation from the point of view of risk assessment and strategic management;

- a new vision - the known history of the country in new reading from the point of view of management technologies of Kazakhstan "according to Nazarbayev";

- new presentation - an extensive reference material about the contemporary history of Kazakhstan, unique infographics and professional visualization of data;

- a new format - readable size and design nonconventional for such genre.

The book "Nazarbayev's Model" is a joint project of the President's Library and the Office of the President who considered an important task to systematize and introduce the extensive bulk of unique archival materials in scientific use.