Nazarbayev’s prestige allows bringing opposing sides to conference table, Chairman of Russian Council of Muftis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev's prestige allows bringing opposing sides to a conference table, this has been said by Ravil Gainutdin, chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia, after the plenary session of the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

"As you know, his high Excellency, President Nazarbayev has made a great deal creating an excellent platform for dialogue in Astana in order to bring irreconcilables to a conference table. Here are leaders of Judaism, Islam, as well as Catholic and Orthodox leaders. They together discuss pressing global issues," said Mr. Gainutdin.