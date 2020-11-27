Nazarbayev’s role in formation of Kazakhstan-EU strategic ties discussed in Belgium

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – «Euractiv» in collaboration with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Brussels organized a virtual roundtable titled «Kazakhstan-EU Relations: from establishing the partnership to driving it forward» dedicated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Member of the European Parliament, Deputy Head of the EP Delegation for Central Asia and Mongolia A.Ameriks, Member of the FERRMED Advisory Board P.Borgoltz, Advisor to the Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies D.Yeleukenov and Head of the London Office of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, G. Bekenov were the speakers of the event.

As Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium A.Kuspan emphasized, for the recent three decades, Kazakhstan reached an important milestone of its statehood.

«We associate First President Nazarbayev with modern history of our nation, foundation of effective state institutions, pragmatic foreign policy, adoption of market economy, construction of a completely new city – the capital of the young nation, and every reform that has brought us to where we are today and help us get through these challenging times,» the diplomat noted.

From the very beginning, a true partnership with Europe has been on top of the First President’s foreign policy agenda. Thanks to trustful relations Nursultan Nazarbayev and European leaders have succeeded to develop throughout these years, Kazakhstan and the EU have signed enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. The agreement that entered into force March 1, 2019 includes 29 areas such as climate change, space safety and preventing proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Since recently, the cooperation in the format of EU – Central Asia has been becoming an efficient platform.

According to MEP A.Ameriks, the EU pays considerable attention to the development of relations with Kazakhstan. «The history of relations between the European Union and Kazakhstan goes back decades already. However, in the face of new challenges, Kazakhstan and the EU need even closer and more effective cooperation. The situation with the pandemic shows the need to find new niches for cooperation in those areas that were not covered by the agreements signed,» the MEP said.

A.Ameriks noted the importance of reforms of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan K.Tokayev for the continuation of democratic processes in Kazakhstan and the holding of parliamentary elections.

Expert on the Eurasian transport corridor, P. Borgoltz called on the EU to take a more active part in «reviving the Ancient Silk Road,» an ambitious project announced by Kazakhstan at early days of independence, which now has transformed the country into a land-linked transit hub.

Ambassador D.Yeleukenov called on the EU to expand cooperation in the field of biological and laboratory research, where Kazakhstan could offer a platform for the EU-Russia cooperation.

Finalizing the event, G. Bekenov presented the book «Father of the Nation: Man of Peace, A Record of Leadership.» The book highlights a wide range of decisions and initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev that marked the beginning of major events in Kazakhstan and the world.