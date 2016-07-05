Nazarbayev's trust-based relations with foreign partners help promote Kazakhstan's interests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Friendly and trust-based relations of Nursultan Nazarbayev with foreign partners play an important role in promotion of Kazakhstan's interests.

Assistant to President of Kazakhstan Nurlan Onzhanov shared his thoughts on high authority of the Head of State in an article "What remains behind the curtain at international negotiations of Nursultan Nazarbayev?" published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.



"The President's tight schedule of international meetings is thanks to his high authority in the international arena. President Nazarbayev had over 300 events with the participation of foreign partners in 2015-2016. The biggest number of meetings was held with the closets neighbor - Russia.



Russia is the strategic partner and ally of Kazakhstan. We share centuries-long history, common culture, fraternal ties and friendly contacts. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin has been working on strengthening and development of the Kazakh-Russian relations for the past 15 years," Onzhanov notes in the article.



According to him, Kazakhstan's well-balanced multi-vector foreign policy is carried out thanks to President Nazarbayev's unique qualities. The Kazakh President managed to establish friendly and trust-based relations with all foreign partners of Kazakhstan, including heads of state and government, investors and heads of transnational corporations. These relations play an important role in promotion of Kazakhstan's interests.