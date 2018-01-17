Nazarbayev's visit to U.S. opens new stage of strategic partnership: IWEP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the experts of the Institute of World Economy and Politics under the Foundation of the First President, Nursultan Nazarbayev's official visit to the United States, which started on January 16, can already be called a very successful one.

It is noted that Nazarbayev-Trump meeting became the beginning of a new chapter in the countries' relations and has already led to a number of important results.

This is, first of all, the adoption of a joint political statement on enhanced strategic partnership. The experts stress that Washington is one of the key partners for Astana in terms of foreign policy as well as a major investor in the country's economy. At the same time, according to President Trump, the United States views strong, sovereign and independent Kazakhstan as its valued friend and strategic partner in the region.

Economic component is also very important in this partnership, and in this regard, it is noteworthy that over 20 contracts for a total worth of over $7.5 billion were signed within the Head of State's visit to the States. Astana is interested in jointly implementing projects in technology transfer and innovative production. And, in this regard, the concluded agreements will undoubtedly help the country in the realization of its "digital" agenda.

Secondly, according to IWEP, Donald Trump and Nursultan Nazarbayev reaffirmed their counties' commitment to continue joint work in terms of strengthening international and regional security. This, in particular, means closer coordination of efforts on Afghanistan. It should also be noted that Kazakhstan has expressed its support of America's efforts in its fight against terrorism, and the two Presidents understand the importance of working together to resolve the North Korean nuclear problem.

Lastly, Kazakhstan and the United States agreed to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the C5+1 format, thus, we can expect to see new initiatives in terms of its work.

The experts note that after Trump assumed the Office and announced the U.S. first strategy, some in Central Asia were actively discussing the possibility of Washington becoming less interested in the region's affairs.

However, Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit and, in particular, his meeting with President Trump show that Central Asia remains an important region for the United States.