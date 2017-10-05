Nazarbayev says important to boost Baikonur environmental security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the Baikonur complex today to check progress in its development, the Akorda press service reports.

During the working trip, President Nazarbayev familiarized with progress in implementation of the Concept of further cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia at the Baikonur complex and how the two countries work on the Baiterek joint project.



Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that Kazakhstan together with Russia had outlined the strategic areas of the Baikonur complex development. A special intergovernmental commission and the governments of the two countries coordinate that work and take specific steps.



The Kazakh President also noted it was important to boost environmental security of the region.



Additionally, the Head of State was briefed on the prospects of development of Baikonur city and measures needed to make local community better off.



"The city has a great potential. Its infrastructure is being developed. Residential complexes and social facilities will be built here. Also, it is necessary to create joint enterprises to offer more jobs to locals," Nazarbayev said during the visit.