PARIS. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is ready to adopt the experience of the leading countries of the world. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it at a meeting with business communities of France today.

N. Nazarbayev highly evaluated bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and France saying that both countries enjoy intensive top-level contacts, friendly relations between leaders, nations and companies. Alongside, N.Nazarbayev expressed hope that the experience of French economy and the most important country at the heart of Europe will help Kazakhstan in its further development. "We would like to learn from you, we would like to rely on France as our main partner. For us your country is a "window "to the entire European Union. Kazakhstan is a young independent state setting an ambitious goal to join the most developed countries of the world by 2050," the Kazakh Leader emphasized.