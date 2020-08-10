EN
    16:32, 10 August 2020

    Nazarbayev sends congratulatory letter to Lukashenko on re-election

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a letter congratulating Alexander Lukashenko on winning an election as President of Belarus, Kazinform cites the press service of Elbasy.

    In the letter, Nazarbayev noted Alexander Lukashenko’s contribution to the relations of Kazakhstan and Belarus based on traditions of friendship and mutual respect. The First Kazakh President assured Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening and deepening the relations with the country both bilaterally and within the Eurasian Economic Union.


