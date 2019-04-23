Nazarbayev set a number of tasks for Nur Otan Party

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur Otan Party should continue unifying all the groups of population around the country's development strategy. First President of the country - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev said it taking the floor at the XIX Extraordinary Congress of the Party on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

"Nur Otan Party should further continue unifying all the groups of society around the country's development strategy. Each Kazakhstani citizen should see a positive impact of modernization," said Nazarbayev.



"The Party and local executives should contribute to the implementation of such social projects as Bakytty Otbasy (Happy Family), Kutty Meken (Blessed Land), Auyl - Yel Bessigi (Village is a Cradle of a Country), and Khalykka Komek (Assisting People).