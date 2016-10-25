EN
    15:46, 25 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev set prospects of economic coop with Saudi Arabia

    RIYADH. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is paying an official visit to Saudi Arabia, has met with the leaders of business community of this country in Riyadh, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Heads of the largest Saudi companies participated in the meeting.

    According to N.Nazarbayev, Saudi Arabia is one of the main partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East.

    “Today, we have a great opportunity to increase trade turnover between our countries. In 2015, Kazakhstan -Saudi Arabia commodity turnover comprised $16.3mln. 17 Kazakh-Saudi joint enterprises are functioning today in our country,” N.Nazarbayev said.

    The Head of State  named also the promising areas for the two countries’ economic relations.

    “These are mining-metallurgical production, petrochemistry, agriculture, financial and Islamic banking, atomic industry and other spheres,” highlighted the Kazakh President. 

