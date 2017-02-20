Nazarbayev signed Law “On Pasture Lands”

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Pasture Lands" aimed at ensuring rational use of pastures, improvement of their condition and infrastructure and prevention of degradation of grazing lands, Akorda press service informs.

The President signed also the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the use of pasture lands” aimed at bringing the legislation into compliance with the Law “On Pasture Lands.”