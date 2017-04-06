EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:20, 06 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev signs amendments on salary issues of public servants

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has introduced amendments and additions to some decrees, Akorda press-service reported. 

    The President has instructed the Government to ensure retaining of salaries of the public servants, whose positions and categories of positions were transformed or changed according to this Decree, and to undertake other measures resulting from this Decree.

