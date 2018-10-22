16:44, 22 October 2018 | GMT +6
Nazarbayev signs decree on Address’ implementation measures
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Decree on measures of implementation of the Presidential Address to the Nation as of October 5, 2018 "Growing Welfare of Kazakh Citizens: Increase in Income and Quality of Life."
The President decreed to elaborate a nationwide action plan on the address' implementation. The Government was ordered to properly and timely implement the action plan.