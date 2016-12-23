EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:34, 23 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev signs law on extension of moratorium on amendments to land legislation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated June 30, 2016 "On suspension of some provisions of the Land Code of Kazakhstan and enactment of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated November 2, 2015 "On amendments to the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan", Akorda press service informed.

     The Law prolongs the moratorium on application of some provisions of the land legislation. The text of the Law will be published in printed media.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Land reform moratorium Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!