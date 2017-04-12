Nazarbayev: State and nation have to change in tune with life

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Republican newspaper "Yegemen Qazaqstan" published article "The Course towards Future: Spiritual Modernization", Kazinform correspondent reports.

In introduction the President reminds that early in the year he announced the beginning of the third modernization of the country. Comprising political reform and modernizing the economy the modernization is aimed at entering the World's Top 30 developed countries.

The Head of State notes that it was not today when Kazakhstan spiritual resurgence began. A lot has been done for the independence years. Program "Cultural Heritage" allowed to restore historical and cultural monuments, while another program "People On the Wave of History" helped to collect the most important documents on the history of our country and people. We have extensive work to do.

The President underlines that nowadays the success is only possible by increasing the competitiveness of the whole people but not of individuals. Nazarbayev says that Kazakh citizens must become pragmatists.

The article also tells about the necessity to expand frontiers of the national consciousness retaining the crucial in the national mentality.