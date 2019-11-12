EN
    12:05, 12 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev suggests arranging Putin-Zelensky meeting

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev has suggested arranging a one-on-one meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Kazinform reports.

    Nazarbayev told participants of the Astana Club session in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday that Zelensky has agreed to the meeting. He also added that the Kazakh capital was suggested as the possible venue.

    Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev held talks with Volodymyr Zelensky in Tokyo in October where the former attended the enthronement ceremony of the Emperor of Japan.

    Nazarbayev and Putin held a telephone talk on Monday, November 11.

