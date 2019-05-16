Nazarbayev suggests building robust global architecture based on three dialogues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Addressing the XII Astana Economic Forum First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev has suggested building a robust global architecture based on three dialogues.

"The robust global architecture may be built on the basis of three dialogues. The first one is between the US, Russia, China and the EU. These are the largest economies and territories. Destiny of the humanity depends on them. It has always been the case, the major nations have liability to the entire world," Nazarbayev said.



"Any contradictions are always resolved through negotiations. The second is at the level of Eurasia uniting CICA and OSCE potentials. That is to say, the Eurasian subcontinent joining together could create the common security area. The third is the investment dialogue between the Eurasian Economic Union, EU, SCO and ASEAN. In other worlds, such a big economic integration is of great interest for all of us," Nazarbayev added.