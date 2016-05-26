EN
    16:04, 26 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev suggests establishing human capital development fund under UN aegis

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has suggested establishing a fund of human capital development under the UN aegis for cooperation in the sphere of education and healthcare in the poorest countries.

    "We've learnt from our own experience that it is unbelievably difficult to build an effective system of education and healthcare. It takes a lot of patience, expertise and investment. I believe that Kazakhstan has done well in that spheres so far. However, there are a lot of countries that were unsuccessful on that path. In order to solve this problem I suggest establishing a fund of human capital development under the UN aegis," President Nazarbayev said at a plenary session within the framework of the 9th Astana Economic Forum.
    The fund, according to the Kazakh leader, will be tasked to improve the quality of education and healthcare in the poorest countries.
    "This problem can be solved only by joint efforts of the international community," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.

