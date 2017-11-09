Nazarbayev suggests establishing research consortiums of Kazakhstan and Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presently, over 30 Kazakh universities are carrying out research jointly with Russian universities, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the 14th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Chelyabinsk on Thursday, the press service of Akorda reports.

"There is a good reason to consider the issue of creating research consortiums of Kazakh and Russian scientists in the most promising areas, in particular, biological and information technologies, energy, space, etc.," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The President of Kazakhstan underscored the opportunity to use the potential of such innovative clusters as Nazarbayev University, the Park of Innovative Technologies, Russia's Skolkovo Innovation Center, and other research organizations. Moreover, the Astana International Financial Centre, the International Technology Park of IT Start-ups and the International Center for Development of Green Technologies and Investment, that will be based in the Astana Expo 2017 infrastructure, can also be used for joint work.

The Head of State highlighted the need to consider opening affiliated branches of Russian universities in those regions of our country, which have a higher demand for educational services.

"It is important to make efforts towards establishing international educational hubs in our countries. To do that, we can work on cooperation in terms of educational programs, including open online educational courses," the President of Kazakhstan emphasized.