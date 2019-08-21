Nazarbayev suggests holding Government meeting on Nur Otan issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The First President of Kazakhstan-Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, proposed to hold the Government with participation of the Nur Otan Party faction at the Majilis, to debate the rest of the issues and to make a report on the work done with a focus on the open issues.

As the Leader of the Nation stated the Government and Nur Otan Party faction should collaborate.

«We solve the common goal, the goal aimed at providing the welfare of Kazakhstanis and independence of Kazakhstan. Such decisions are made in the interests of the nation and for the nation. We should jointly resolve all these issues,» Nursultan Nazarbayev resumed.