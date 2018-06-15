Nazarbayev suggests organizing Kazakhstan-Russia young leaders forum

KAZAN. KAZINFORM - Close cooperation between the youth of the two countries plays a special role in comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, said President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev while speaking at the Kazan Federal University on Friday.

"Youth is the embodiment of renewed Kazakhstan and Russia. Your energy, proactivity, intellect and creativeness guarantee our countries will continue to develop successfully in the future. We will continue to strengthen friendship and good neighborliness between Kazakhstan and Russia," President Nazarbayev noted.



In this context, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed, it is crucial to involve the youth into the process of cooperation between Astana, Moscow and Kazan.



The Kazakh President went on by putting forward a proposal to organize a young leaders' forum of Kazakhstan and Russia. Scientific conferences, seminars, and other events may be held within the forum. It will give the youth a chance to share their ideas, come up with proposals on many relevant issues.



President Nazarbayev also noted it is necessary to step up cultural exchange and organize annual singing competitions for young singers, artists, musicians.