Nazarbayev sums up results of Kazakhstan's development in 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, at the Cabinet's enlarged meeting, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev summed up the results of the country's development in 2018.

"At today's meeting we will summarize the country's socio-economic development in 2018 and will outline plans for the future," he said.



According to the President, positive dynamics is observed in all areas of economy.



"[GDP - edit] growth made 4% in 2018. In trade sector this indicator made 7.6%. Other spheres also observe increase. As we planned, inflation was at around 5%. All the targets set are aimed at improving our people's wellbeing," noted the Head of State.



‘"Yesterday, I met with the governors of 5 regions and heard their reports about the regions' socio-economic development. All the regions are engaged in implementation of our programmes," he added.