Nazarbayev surveys Almaty downtown reconstruction

ALMATY. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev inspected the central part of Almaty city that had been reconstructed. The Head of State visited Panfilov and Zhibek Zholy streets, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Making a tour of the downtown, the President was told about the transport reform underway in the city. Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek reported to Nursultan Nazarbayev that payments to the budget increased fivefold from KZT 38 million to KZT 190 million after the introduction of the paid parking system that covers only 10 percent of the city's main streets, while a new differential tariff in the urban mass transport unshadowed KZT 700 million within the last month.



This year, nearly a third of the historic downtown of Almaty city has been reconstructed: the authorities enlarged civic space, settled green areas, refurbished the faces of buildings, placed convenient street furniture, constructed sports and children's playgrounds, removed engineering networks, laid a stormwater drainage system, and set an automatic sprinkler system.

As for the reconstruction of the Astana Square, the city administration made it possible to reduce the number of lanes and separate pedestrians and traffic flow by bollards. At the free space, there are bicycle lanes, granite paving stones, grass, and lavender flower beds. Block stones were laid along the pavement on the southern part of the square.



Recall that during a working visit to Almaty, Nursultan Nazarbayev also visited a new business-administration center of the Nauryzbay District and a new 500-outpatient clinic built within the framework of the Tugan Zher program.

