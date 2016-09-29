EN
    20:06, 29 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev surveys construction of Central Asia's longest bridge crossing

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Pavlodar region on Thursday Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev surveyed the progress of construction of Central Asia's longest bridge crossing over the Irtysh River.

    This large-scale project is a part of "Centr-Vostok" highway implemented within the Nurly Zhol program.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also met with builders and workers involved into the construction process, the president's press service reports.

    At the meeting, the President emphasized that the Government will continue to create necessary conditions to improve transport infrastructure and investment attractiveness of the region within the framework of the Nurly Zhol program.

    Participants of the meeting, in turn, expressed gratitude for implementation of the state programs on infrastructural modernization of the country.

