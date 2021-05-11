Nazarbayev takes part in inauguration ceremony of ethno aul in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the inauguration ceremony of an ethno aul in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The First President of Kazakhstan visited the ethno aul situated in the territory of the historical and cultural reserve ‘Aziret Sultan’,» his official spokesperson Aidos Ukibai tweeted.

The ethno aul was constructed in the region to attract tourists and promote patriotism among the population. There one can immerse into the ancient customs and traditions in an interactive format. It revives ones interest to the rich culture of ancestors.





The Aziret Sultan complex is located opposite of the Khoji Ahmed Yassawi mausoleum. Its total area is 16,000 sq.m.





Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev had arrived in Turkestan to visit a number of social and cultural facilities there.