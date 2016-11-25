Nazarbayev talks about Astana rebranding with Rossiya 24 TV channel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to Rossiya 24 TV channel, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the interview President Nazarbayev answered questions about the importance of industrial and innovative development of the country, the role of government in economy, prospects of cooperation between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and its potential cooperation with other economic alliances and countries.



Utmost attention was paid to rebranding of the Kazakh capital Astana, enhancing youth's educational level, and importance of trilingualism in educational process.



Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored the relevance of complex approach of CSTO member states to manifestations of terrorism and extremism in Central Asia.



In conclusion, the Kazakh President wished success to Rossiya 24 TV channel.