Nazarbayev tells about progress of Kazakh-Chinese industrialization program

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has spoken about the progress of the Kazakh-Chinese industrialization program implementation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev notes that China is one of the largest foreign-policy and external economic partners of our country. "For a quarter century we have been carrying out a number of large-scale economic projects, ensuring the progressive development of trade and economic relations. We are consistently implementing the Kazakh-Chinese program of industrial and innovative cooperation. This program includes creation and transfer of 51 new projects totaling $28 billion to Kazakhstan. Of which, 3 projects have already been implemented, 6 are under development and another 10 are being executed. In other words, 16 projects are under implementation by now", the President said.

Recall that Xi Jinping is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan. He will attend the Summit of Heads of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Opening Ceremony of Expo 2017 International Exhibition in Astana.