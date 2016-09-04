EN
    10:42, 04 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev to address G20 Leaders at Hangzhou Summit

    HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev will address the participants of G20 Summit in Hangzhou today.

    The Head of State is paying a working visit to China at the invitation of Chinese Leader Xi Jinping.

    The main theme of the Summit is "Building Innovative, Invigorated, Interconnected and Inclusive World Economy."

    N.Nazarbayev is expected to meet with the leaders of foreign delegations and Chinese businessmen on the sidelines of the Summit.

