Nazarbayev to attend EXPO 2015 and meet with Italian PM in Milan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on Saturday, June 27, will attend the EXPO 2015 in Milan and will launch the National Day of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of "National Company "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC, during his visit to Milan President Nazarbayev is due to meet with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Besides, Kazakhstan and Italy are expected to ink approximately 20 agreements worth $500 million in the framework of the Kazakh-Italian Business Forum scheduled to take place the same day. The National Day is a wonderful chance for a participating country to tell about itself, its history and traditions. Kazakhstan has been participating in the EXPO events around the world since 2005. This year Kazakhstani pavilion is one of the most popular in Milan. It is visited by up to 5,000 guests a day. It is very unique and full of colors with rich content.

Kazakhstan collaborated with German firm Facts and Fiction to create the pavilion expressing the country's hospitality and openness to Italian and international visitors to EXPO 2015. The Kazakhstani pavilion translates ears of wheat and rich agricultural resources into its architecture. The pavilion is divided into 6 zones dedicated to agriculture, live stock breeding, aquaculture, ecology, soil management and astonishing facts about Kazakhstan.

Through interactive and multimedia technologies visitors learn more about history and culture of Kazakhstan and can even visit the famous Kazakh steppes.

Prince Albert II of Monaco, China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang, German and Hungarian officials and many more have already paid visits to the pavilion.

The world exposition themed "Feeding the Planet. Energy for Life" opened in May in the northern Italian city of Milan and will run through October 31.