PARIS. KAZINFORM Paris is hosting today the 38th session of the UNESCO General Conference. President nursultan Nazarbayev is to deliver a speech at the event, Kazinform reports.

This is the jubilee session of the UNESCO which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. The meeting will approve the program, the budget, the issues of UNESCO's participation in resolution of relevant issues of modern period including the implementation of the sustainable development goals in post-2015 period.