Nazarbayev to hold meeting on Almaty’s development today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will hold today a meeting on development of Almaty city and on preparation for the 28th World Winter Universiade 2017. The President will also survey some social facilities of the city.

Recall that on 24 November 2015, during his working trip to Almaty, the Head of State visited a new kindergarten, LLP Kazlegprom-Almaty and met with Mayor of the city Bauyrzhan Baibek. Following the meeting the President charged Baibek with a number of tasks on socio-economic development of Almaty.