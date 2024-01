ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Republican TV channels will air President Nursultan Nazarbayev's televised address at 07:00 p.m. Astana time today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service. The Kazakh leader is expected to make an announcement regarding the Annual State-of-the-Nation Address.

Earlier it was announced that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will address the nation on Tuesday evening.