Nazarbayev to meet with Council of Sages in Astana Sep 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Members of the Council of Sages including former heads of government, Noble Prize laureates and international politicians and diplomats will meet with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev September 18 in Astana. Head of the French Centre for Politics and International Relations Fabian Bossard said to Sputnik.

Among other participants are ex-Director of IAEA Mohamed Mustafa ElBaradei and ex-Prime Minister of Spain José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, Ria Novosti informs. According to Bossard, the participants of the meeting highly evaluated the role of Kazakhstan in non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, assistance in regulation of Ukrainian and Syrian crisis as well as its efforts in holding Astana-2 Conference. The meeting will take place in the context of the global recognition of Kazakhstan's initiative on establishment of the international low-enriched uranium bank in its territory. The agreement on establishment of the LEU Bank in Kazakhstan under the aegis of IAEA was signed by the Kazakh Government and IAEA in Astana last Thursday. The Bank will be deployed in the territory of Ulba Metallurgical Plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.