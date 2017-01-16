Nazarbayev to participate in 10th World Future Energy Summit

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - On the second day of his official visit to the United Arab Emirates President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will participate in the 10th World Future Energy Summit, Kazinform correspondent reports from Abu Dhabi.

The World Future Energy Summit is an annual exhibition and conference held in Abu Dhabi dedicated to the development of energy industry of the future and environmental issues. The forum is the largest and most influential event advancing the use of renewable energy, ecologically friendly technologies and environmental protection. It is held within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week under the patronage of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.



This year's summit will bring together heads of 11 foreign countries, including the President of the Republic of Korea, King Mohammed VI of Morocco and three prime ministers.