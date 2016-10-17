Nazarbayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov.

“In the morning we have had a meeting with President Nursultan Nazarbayev. He talked to my Kyrgyz colleague [Kyrgyz FM Erlan Abdyldaev - editor] about bilateral relations, the prospects of development and views on development of the regional situation. The President said that the relations between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan should be an example for other countries and spoke for development of a comprehensive programme of interaction between our countries which should embrace political, economic, cultural-humanitarian and youth contacts between our states. We have talked about the state visit of the President to Kyrgyzstan as part of the regular meeting of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Supreme Interstate Council. As the Head of State highlighted, the main thing is to fill this visit with a quality content,” Erlan Idrissov said at a briefing after signing agreements with his Kyrgyz counterpart.

In turn, Erlan Abdyldaev confirmed that the two countries’ foreign ministries will be intensively working on arrangement of the Kazakh President’s state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

“I think that the visit will take place till the end of the year or in the first quarter of 2017. Meanwhile, the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council will focus on a number of important issues, such the agreement on border demarcation and a comprehensive programme of cooperation development. Mr. Nazarbayev backed the programme which will target on rapprochement of our nations in all the spheres,” the Kyrgyz Minister concluded.