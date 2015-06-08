Nazarbayev to take part in work of 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of the President informed that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev would take part in the work of the 5th Congress of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

Besides, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to meet with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto within the framework of the upcoming 5 th Congress of World and Traditional Religions in Astana on June 8.

On June 10-11, the Head of State will take part in the work of the congress. The congress will be focused on the dialogue of religious leaders and political activity for the peace and development of the world.

Besides, N. Nazarbayev is expected to hold meetings with UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and King of Jordan Abdullah II.