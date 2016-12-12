Nazarbayev to talk about Kazakhstan's independence in a TV project

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will tell about the formation of the country's independence in a special TV project to be broadcast this week.

Eminent public figures and statesmen of Kazakhstan will also share their memories about the formation of Kazakhstan's independence in the TV project.



The TV project entitled "How the history was made" dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence will be aired by Kazakhstani TV channels on December 16, according to the Akorda's Facebook page.