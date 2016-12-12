EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:47, 12 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Nazarbayev to talk about Kazakhstan's independence in a TV project

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will tell about the formation of the country's independence in a special TV project to be broadcast this week.

    Eminent public figures and statesmen of Kazakhstan will also share their memories about the formation of Kazakhstan's independence in the TV project.

    The TV project entitled "How the history was made" dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence will be aired by Kazakhstani TV channels on December 16, according to the Akorda's Facebook page.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan 25 Years of Independence Independence day President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!