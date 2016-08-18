Nazarbayev to visit to Poland, Serbia and China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a number of foreign visits from August 22 through September 5, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

Thus, on August 22-23, the Head of State will pay an official visit to the Republic of Poland at the invitation of its President Andrzej Duda. The two leaders are expected to discuss the ways of strengthening cooperation in trade-economic, investment, agricultural, transit-transport and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Besides, the Head of State will attend the Kazakh-Polish Business Forum.



On August 23-24, the Kazakh President will pay an official visit to the Republic of Serbia and will meet with his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolić. The sides will discuss the key aspects of bilateral relations of Kazakhstan and Serbia.



From September 1 to 5, Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit the People's Republic of China at the invitation of Xi Jinping to participate in the G20 Summit. The Head of State is expected to have a meeting with Xi Jinping for discussing the main areas of Astana-Beijing cooperation. Negotiations with the heads of delegations are planned to be held on the sidelines of the Summit too.