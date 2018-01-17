Nazarbayev-Trump meeting: Realities and Prospects

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan started the year with the Presidency over the UN Security Council. The remarkable thing is that the event coincided with the official visit of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States, which has taken the relations of the two countries to a new level. Kazinform's Director General Askar Umarov in his article analyzes the current situation and prospects for bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United States.

"I recommend you to come early to the UN Security Council meeting which the President of Kazakhstan will address," an American journalist, whom I know, warned me. He explained that there are many media representatives, and they all are willing to listen to Nursultan Nazarbayev's speech. Therefore, if you do not have time to arrive on time, you can be in the back row, where it won't be possible to see the historical meeting for Kazakhstan.

Moreover, it is noteworthy that not only mass media but also expert circles specializing in Eurasian matters take great interest in Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to the United States, especially in the light of political and economic achievements of Kazakhstan as an independent country in the past 26 years. It is interesting that some observers have already unofficially called our country a "peacemaker state". And this opinion has developed for good reason as Kazakhstan has pursued a peaceful policy for 26 years.

In my opinion, the current landmark visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the United States is of high symbolic value. Firstly, it has been the first foreign visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev in 2018. Secondly, for the White House, the President of Kazakhstan has been the first foreign visitor at the beginning of the political season right after Christmas. Thirdly, the visit takes place during Kazakhstan's Presidency over the UN Security Council. Half the period, as well as half the term of Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, has already passed. Even today, we can summarize the interim results and make up the plans for the remaining period of UNSC non-permanent membership.

The visit is symbolic as Nursultan Nazarbayev unofficially represents the Eurasian Economic Union and the Central Asian region in the White House. The reports and comments of numerous experts once again confirm the fact how closely the world is observing the historical visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev. The experts and journalists dealing with the Eurasian region are constantly searching for information about the processes that Kazakhstan initiates within the discussion of the issues of global security and development of cooperation on the Eurasian continent, in particular, in Central Asia.

The visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev, planned after January 15, coincided with a significant date. The United States of America celebrated the Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. The famous American humanist influenced the contemporary worldview of an average American. It was Martin Luther King who was a preacher, a fighter for equality in the United States. In this respect, I also see symbolism, because Kazakhstan sets an example of inter-ethnic and inter-faith reconciliation as the leaders of various countries have repeatedly underlined. According to the former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Kazakhstan is a model of harmonious co-existence of representatives of various ethnic groups and religious denominations. And this is recognized all over the world.

Since the first day of its independence declaration, Kazakhstan has been an active participant and initiator of various peacemaking processes. In 1992, in the hard time the state was establishing, Kazakhstan initiated the creation of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). That international organization still operates. Considering recent events, Kazakhstan and its leader can be credited with successfully mediating the establishment of the relations between Russia and Turkey. It is no coincidence that Kazakhstan was chosen as a platform for hosting a dialogue between the opposing forces, for resolving the situation in Syria. Therefore, the leaders of Kazakhstan and the United States have subjects to discuss as the agenda includes very serious issues.

Presently, when Donald Trump is implementing a new economic policy of his country, the economic relations between Kazakhstan and the United States are of vital importance. If we recall, the first foreign visit to the Kazakh SSR was made by U.S. Secretary of State James Baker. It was that time when the country expressed the confidence that the post-Soviet republic is capable of creating a strong and stable economy. The United States was one of the first countries which immediately recognized the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Washington rates Kazakhstan among market economies. American companies are investing billions of U.S. dollars in the Kazakh economy. Considering the diversification of the economy and the development of its new areas, it is evident that U.S. investors will multiply their efforts and will participate more actively in various processes of the new economic policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in particular, in creating the transport and logistics hub of Eurasia within the development of the government program "Nurly Zhol", and in implementing a number of major regional economic projects initiated by Kazakhstan. In this respect, Nursultan Nazarbayev had meetings and talks not only with Donald Trump but with the heads of large American companies, representatives of business circles who have always shown serious interest in the partnership with Kazakhstan and highlight the Kazakh Leader's special approach to investors.

In particular, during the talks with his American counterpart, Nursultan Nazarbayev discussed the issues related to deepening and intensifying the bilateral strategic partnership, as well as strengthening economic cooperation. The President of Kazakhstan thanked Donald Trump for his special invitation. The Head of State said that Kazakhstan regards the U.S. as a reliable partner, with which it needs to strengthen the bilateral relations in the future.

The Nazarbayev-Trump meeting was very productive. The main document to be signed during this event is the Enhanced Strategic Partnership Agreement. The United States considers Kazakhstan as a state with a great future in Central Asia and a decisive factor for peace and security in the region. The Central Asian region has traditionally been considered the object of the developed world's interest. The world is interested in making sure that this region is stable and harmoniously developing.

Tomorrow, January 18, the Kazakh President is expected to address the UN Security Council focusing on global security issues. No doubt the event will grab the United Nations' attention because for more than one year of UNSC non-permanent membership and within Council Presidency, Kazakhstan has already launched a number of new initiatives, the main of which is the creation of nuclear-free zones. It only makes sense that Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to Washington and his speech at the UN Security Council will enter the modern history of Kazakhstan as one of the key diplomatic breakthroughs.