Nazarbayev turned out to be the leader Kazakhstan needed – Suleimenov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev has turned out to be the leader Kazakhstan needed, believes First Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Tuleutai Suleimenov, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the international roundtable dated to the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan «The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan: 30 years of creation and steady development», Mr. Suleimenov noted that Nursultan Nazarbayev has turned out to be the leader Kazakhstan needed.

«Someone who could shoulder the huge responsibility for the formation of the independent state,» he said of Elbasy.

«Having necessary far-sightedness, Nursultan Nazarbayev managed to create a brand-new vision for the future of the country. As I recollect those years, I must admit it was the most important historical period which has greatly defined the pathway of Kazakhstan's development,» Suleimenov added.

The roundtable was organized by the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.