Nazarbayev University announces resignation of President Shigeo Katsu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After almost 13 years of dedicated service, President Katsu has taken the initiative to step down from his position. The university community expresses its deep gratitude to President Katsu for his outstanding leadership and vision, which has transformed Nazarbayev University from a concept into Kazakhstan's first world-class research university, Kazinform cites the university’s press service.

Under President Katsu's guidance, Nazarbayev University has achieved remarkable milestones, positioning itself as a leading higher education institution in the region. This fall, Nazarbayev University will make its first appearance in Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings. His unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation has been instrumental in fostering an environment conducive to cutting-edge research, academic growth, and international collaboration, all based on the principles of meritocracy and academic integrity. The university community is immensely grateful for President Katsu's profound contributions and lasting impact.

After stepping away from the role of President, Shigeo Katsu will continue to shape the University as a member of its Board of Trustees. He will also serve, as before, as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools, the Nazarbayev Fund, and the Supreme Board of Trustees. His expertise and guidance will undoubtedly continue to shape the future of these esteemed institutions. He will also serve as the Advisor to the Acting President.

As Nazarbayev University launches its international search for a successor to Shigeo Katsu, Provost Ilesanmi Adesida will assume the role of Acting President. As the Nazarbayev University community can attest, Dr. Adesida brings a wealth of experience and academic excellence to his new role.

Dr. Adesida has served as Provost at Nazarbayev University since October 2016. Before his tenure at Nazarbayev University, he had an extensive academic career at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) where he served in various esteemed positions. He served as the Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs after having served as the Dean of the famous College of Engineering, Director of the Micro and Nanotechnology Laboratory and as the Donald Biggar Willett Professor of Engineering all at UIUC. His expertise in nanotechnology, high-speed devices, and optoelectronic circuits has garnered international recognition including being elected as a member of the US National Academy of Engineering. Nazarbayev University has made progress in its research endeavor in leaps and bounds under Provost Adesida’s stewardship.

Nazarbayev University would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to President Shigeo Katsu for his transformative leadership and extend a warm welcome to Acting President Ilesanmi Adesida in his new role.